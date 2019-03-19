Maintel (MAI) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Maintel (LON:MAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MAI opened at GBX 577.50 ($7.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.08. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 million and a P/E ratio of 46.57. Maintel has a 52 week low of GBX 406.01 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 849 ($11.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Maintel’s previous dividend of $15.00. Maintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.74%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stevens acquired 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,690 ($61.28) per share, with a total value of £1,500.80 ($1,961.06). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91 shares of company stock worth $179,995.

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

