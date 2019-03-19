Maile Kaiser Sells 398 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) insider Maile Kaiser sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $41,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maile Kaiser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Maile Kaiser sold 241 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $24,803.72.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Maile Kaiser sold 501 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $50,966.73.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,283. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/maile-kaiser-sells-398-shares-of-coresite-realty-corp-cor-stock.html.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.