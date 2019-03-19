Magna International Inc. (MGA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Magna International worth $49,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Magna International by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $67.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 21.76%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

