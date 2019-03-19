MagicCoin Price Reaches $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (MAGE)

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. MagicCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,564.00 and $0.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MagicCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One MagicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MagicCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000390 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

MagicCoin Coin Profile

MagicCoin (CRYPTO:MAGE) is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,304,886 coins and its circulating supply is 7,554,886 coins. The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io . MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio

Buying and Selling MagicCoin

MagicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MagicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.