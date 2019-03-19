Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.05 Million Position in Humana Inc (HUM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,568 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Humana by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.02 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $282.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $261.35 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/mackay-shields-llc-has-7-05-million-position-in-humana-inc-hum.html.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.