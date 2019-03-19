Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.18% of Kemper as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KMPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kemper Corp has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Kemper’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/mackay-shields-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-kemper-corp-kmpr.html.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.