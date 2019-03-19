Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, January 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

LUNMF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. 10,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,088. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

