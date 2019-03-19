Lumber Liquidators (LL) Issues Earnings Results

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

