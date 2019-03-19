LSP Investment Advisors LLC Invests $14.20 Million in Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 888,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,203,000. Parsley Energy accounts for about 3.8% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LSP Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Parsley Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PE. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 302,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,360 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 502,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 149,203 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 747,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $65,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.66 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LSP Investment Advisors LLC Invests $14.20 Million in Parsley Energy Inc (PE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/lsp-investment-advisors-llc-invests-14-20-million-in-parsley-energy-inc-pe.html.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.