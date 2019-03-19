LPL Financial LLC Has $893,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $159.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

