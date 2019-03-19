LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,872 Shares of Wendys Co (WEN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $3,489,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.87.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $154,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

