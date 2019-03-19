Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $148,221,000 after purchasing an additional 725,349 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,149 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 300,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Tapestry to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of TPR opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/lord-abbett-co-llc-increases-position-in-tapestry-inc-tpr.html.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.