Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,948. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $214.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

