LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded LogMeIn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,826,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 547,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,405,996.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LogMeIn by 23.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 318.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 204.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 100.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This is an increase from LogMeIn’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

