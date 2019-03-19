Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $600,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,000 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

