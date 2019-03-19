Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,673 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 1.6% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 72,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other news, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,048,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,916,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

