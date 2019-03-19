Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Stake Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,357,305,000 after acquiring an additional 199,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,357,305,000 after acquiring an additional 199,456 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,925,719,000 after buying an additional 1,426,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,587,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,240,989,000 after buying an additional 105,749 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $297.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.39. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $2,297,618.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

