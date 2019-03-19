Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21,125,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,925,719,000 after buying an additional 1,426,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,465,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,974,000 after buying an additional 1,119,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,041,000 after buying an additional 373,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,205,000 after buying an additional 319,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

LMT stock opened at $297.64 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $361.99. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total value of $1,218,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

