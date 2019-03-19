LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.95 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $190.87 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,623. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,063,147 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

