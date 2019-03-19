Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Insider Purchases £66,498.25 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider George Culmer acquired 102,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £66,498.25 ($86,891.74).

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 65.43 ($0.85). The stock had a trading volume of 131,394,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 68.61 ($0.90).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 2.14 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.07. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/lloyds-banking-group-plc-lloy-insider-purchases-66498-25-in-stock.html.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 83 ($1.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 73 ($0.95).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.