Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Insider Purchases £66,498.25 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider George Culmer acquired 102,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £66,498.25 ($86,891.74).
LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 65.43 ($0.85). The stock had a trading volume of 131,394,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 68.61 ($0.90).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 2.14 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.07. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
