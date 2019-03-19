Linda Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,670.00 (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Linda has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $5,670.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linda has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Linda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000172 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000726 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda Profile

LINDA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 12,522,154,011 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,728,289 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject . Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Nanex, CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Graviex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

