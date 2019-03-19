Lina Review Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (LINA)

Lina Review (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Lina Review has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lina Review coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.63, $33.89, $18.98 and $24.71. Lina Review has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $330,666.00 worth of Lina Review was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00384457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.01647964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00229315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Lina Review Coin Profile

Lina Review’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Lina Review’s official Twitter account is @lina_network . The official website for Lina Review is lina.review

Buying and Selling Lina Review

Lina Review can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.92, $31.10, $5.63, $18.98, $33.89, $24.71, $11.91, $7.59, $50.68, $10.42, $20.33 and $70.83. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lina Review directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lina Review should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lina Review using one of the exchanges listed above.

