Limoneira (LMNR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LMNR. BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on Limoneira and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

LMNR opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 1,611 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $39,227.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,146.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $30,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

