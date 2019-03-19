Lido Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (PAI)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/lido-advisors-llc-invests-221000-in-western-asset-inv-grade-income-fund-inc-pai.html.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.