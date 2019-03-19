Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Position Lifted by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C accounts for approximately 2.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

