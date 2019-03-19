Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.89

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.89 and last traded at $94.15, with a volume of 163833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 245.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 314.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,297,000 after buying an additional 983,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $69,481,000. Makaira Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,276,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after buying an additional 672,931 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 101.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,002,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,484,000 after buying an additional 504,141 shares during the period. Finally, Manikay Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $21,609,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

