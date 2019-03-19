Leoni (LNNNF) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, HSBC cut Leoni from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

LNNNF opened at $38.60 on Monday. Leoni has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $63.00.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

