Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,218 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE:LEG opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $46.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 16,042 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $733,600.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,643.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 10,143 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $444,567.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,070.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

