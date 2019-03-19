Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,276 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $52,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 33.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 556,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,767 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 681,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,540,000 after purchasing an additional 158,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 10,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $444,567.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,070.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 18,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $834,309.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,676.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,477. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/leggett-platt-inc-leg-position-raised-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.