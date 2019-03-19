LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LegacyTexas Financial Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTXB opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 33.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from LegacyTexas Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, Director James Brian Mccall sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,140,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $652,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,519 shares of company stock worth $2,015,321 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LTXB shares. Raymond James lowered LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

