LEG & GEN GRP P/S (LGGNY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

