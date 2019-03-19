Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Invests $57.13 Million in National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Stock

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 756,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,125,000. National Health Investors makes up about 1.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.79% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a quick ratio of 17.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.52). National Health Investors had a net margin of 52.38% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $92,165.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

