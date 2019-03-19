Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Income Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $183.95 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $190.88. The company has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

