Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shares Up 1.6%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.10. 184,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,495,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $713.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.75 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,944,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,459,000 after buying an additional 12,434,795 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,602,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,611,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4,925.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,021,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,348 shares during the last quarter.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

