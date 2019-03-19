Lannett (LCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LCI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 1,187,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,279. The company has a market cap of $309.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.48. Lannett has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 22.88% and a negative net margin of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lannett will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 4,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,978.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $223,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lannett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

