Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $52,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Landstar System by 205.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.64.

In other news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $665,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,171.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $2,156,157.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

