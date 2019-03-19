Lambda (LAMB) Hits Market Cap of $10.24 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and $2.71 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00382515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.01648706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00229206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

