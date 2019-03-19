LAIX Inc.’s (LAIX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 26th

LAIX’s (NASDAQ:LAIX) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 26th. LAIX had issued 5,750,000 shares in its public offering on September 27th. The total size of the offering was $71,875,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of LAIX stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. LAIX has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAIX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,927,000.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

