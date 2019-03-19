LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,285 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,067,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,485,000 after buying an additional 96,514 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 311,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/lafleur-godfrey-llc-cuts-position-in-att-inc-t.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.