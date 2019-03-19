KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/kwg-resources-kwg-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

KWG Resources Company Profile (CNSX:KWG)

KWG Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of base metals in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and chromite deposits. It holds interests in the Koper Lake project with approximately 1,024 hectares covered by four unpatented mining claims; and Big Daddy project with approximately 1,241 hectares covered by seven unpatented mining claims located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.