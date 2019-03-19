Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stake Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

