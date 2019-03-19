Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,008,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,533 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.65% of Koninklijke Philips worth $210,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 131,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 66,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 128,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

