Knoll (KNL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Knoll from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE KNL opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Knoll has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $354.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knoll will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 41.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

