Knick Exploration (KNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Knick Exploration Inc (CVE:KNX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The stock has a market capitalization of $623,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.
About Knick Exploration (CVE:KNX)
Knick Exploration Inc engages in the identification and exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its exploration projects include the East-West gold property consisting of seven staked claims covering 184 hectares in Dubuisson Township, Quebec; the Triple Lake gold, VMS property that consists of 7 claims as 60 claims units covering approximately 960 hectares located in Bartlett, Musgrove and McArthur Townships; and the Trecesson property.
