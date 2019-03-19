Knick Exploration Inc (CVE:KNX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $623,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/knick-exploration-knx-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

About Knick Exploration (CVE:KNX)

Knick Exploration Inc engages in the identification and exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its exploration projects include the East-West gold property consisting of seven staked claims covering 184 hectares in Dubuisson Township, Quebec; the Triple Lake gold, VMS property that consists of 7 claims as 60 claims units covering approximately 960 hectares located in Bartlett, Musgrove and McArthur Townships; and the Trecesson property.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Knick Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knick Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.