Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $2,388.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004390 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000516 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 339,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,625,059 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

