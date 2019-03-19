KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 444,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $209,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $541.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

