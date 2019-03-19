Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.31 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,562.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/kite-realty-group-trust-krg-shares-sold-by-bessemer-group-inc.html.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.