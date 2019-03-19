Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,972,033 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 15th total of 25,805,597 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,838,173 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of -0.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,289,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after buying an additional 986,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 75,157 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 517,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,706,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,009,000 after buying an additional 24,835,671 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

