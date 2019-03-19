King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 22,422 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $170,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 12.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 809,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 200,763 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 912,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,171,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $101.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,882,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Paypal to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

