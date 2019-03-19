Kinder Morgan (KMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.13

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 499685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.87.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,196,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,177,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,835,257.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,262,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,901,365.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,521,612 shares of company stock worth $47,637,339 over the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 153,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 142,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,388,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95,410 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

